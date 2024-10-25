UPMC adds beds, accelerator to enhance care in 2 counties

UPMC Horizon and UPMC Jameson have expanded healthcare services across Mercer and Lawrence counties through several projects.

Among the updates include a new adult inpatient behavioral health unit funded by a $9.5 million collaboration with Southwest Behavioral Health Management, which is expected to open at New Castle, Pa.-based UPMC Jameson in 2025, according to an Oct. 25 news release from Pittsburgh-based UPMC. Other expansions include additional emergency beds at Farrell, Pa.-based UPMC Horizon and a second linear accelerator at UPMC Hillman Cancer Center in Pittsburgh.

Pittsburgh-based UPMC also expanded its children's rehabilitation program at UPMC Jameson, providing more than 1,600 treatments to 64 local patients from February to August. Operating room renovations at UPMC Jameson are adding robotic surgery capabilities.