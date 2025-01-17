MSU, Henry Ford Health partner for joint recruitment, EHR integration

East Lansing-based Michigan State University and Detroit-based Henry Ford Health signed a master services agreement to advance their 30-year partnership, effective Jan. 1.

The agreement aims to enhance clinical integration, expand services and care access, and implement best practices.

The Henry Ford Medical Group, which includes more than 2,700 providers, brings operational and financial expertise to the partnership. MSU Health Care will adopt Henry Ford Health's systems, leverage economies of scale and access its vendor networks.

"This agreement means our patients will have more options for medical services and access to the latest technology and innovation with the same commitment to excellence," Seth Ciabotti, CEO of MSU Health Care said in a Jan. 16 news release. "Our goal is to scale the power of Spartan providers, researchers and academics to build healthier communities across the state."

The new agreement enables:

Joint recruitment for specialized care, keeping patients in-state for high-quality services.

MSU Health Care joining Henry Ford's Clinically Integrated Network to improve care coordination and reduce costs.

Migration to Henry Ford's Epic EHR system in January 2026.

Investments to enhance pharmacy and lab operations.

Financial commitments from both institutions to expand MSU Health Care’s research, innovation and teaching capacity.

"We've established a joint research enterprise, broken ground on our Detroit research center, strengthened medical education and started our journey toward a National Cancer Institute-designated cancer center," Norm Hubbard, president of Henry Ford Health + Michigan State University Health Sciences, said. "Clinical alignment paves the way to complete our original vision."

Henry Ford Health also has launched a joint venture with Ascension Michigan that includes 13 acute care hospitals, about 50,000 employees and more than 550 care sites. The health system is working to ensure the successful implementation of an Epic EHR at the former St. Louis-based Ascension facilities as part of a new joint venture.