Michigan hospital consolidates services, employees

McLaren Bay Region, a 415-bed hospital in Bay City, Mich., is consolidating services and employees, citing "transformational changes affecting the global healthcare industry."

A hospital statement shared with Becker's said the decision was made to consolidate endoscopy services and employees to within the hospital. Additionally, the hospital has also consolidated the geriatric psychiatry department into the adult inpatient behavioral health unit.

"Our workforce has been affected, and every effort has been made to redeploy as many team members as possible," the statement said. A hospital spokesperson told Becker's the consolidation is underway but declined to provide the number of workers affected.

McLaren Bay Region attributed the move to unprecedented supply and labor costs, an unfavorable reimbursement environment, and declines in service line use and patient admissions.

"Though, with the efficient utilization of staff and optimization of resources, the communities McLaren Bay Region serves will continue to benefit from a wide array of healthcare services offered," the hospital's statement said.

McLaren Bay Region is part of Grand Blanc, Mich.-based McLaren Health Care.