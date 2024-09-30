Mayo Clinic hospital to close surgical, labor and delivery units

Mayo Clinic Health System in Fairmont, Minn., will permanently close its surgical and labor and delivery units, effective March 31, according to a news release shared with Becker's.

Surgeries, procedures, inpatient obstetric care and inpatient pediatric admissions will end on March 31, though deliveries in Fairmont have been on an extended diversion since August. Expecting mothers will continue to be diverted to Mankato, Minn., or another location until the official service closure, according to the health system. Two labor and delivery and eight postpartum beds will be deactivated as a result of the move.

Mayo said the main reason for the service cuts is a shortage of physicians in the area. Fairmont is also seeing decreasing birth rates and aging patient demographics, contributing to a lowered need for OB-GYN services.

A spokesperson for Mayo did not confirm how many employees will be affected by the cuts but told Becker's all staff will have the opportunity to apply for roles in other areas of the health system.

"With physician shortages, ongoing recruitment challenges and low surgical and birth volumes, we are unable to continue the experience and quality of care in Fairmont that we strive to provide," James Hebl, MD, regional vice president of Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Minnesota, said. "This is a personal and emotional topic for many. While these changes are challenging, the safety and sustainability of these services for our patients were central considerations in these decisions."

Outpatient surgical and procedural consultations, prenatal, postnatal and gynecological care, and outpatient pediatric care will continue in Fairmont.