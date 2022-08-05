Massachusetts hospital pauses planned closure of birth center

Beverly (Mass.) Hospital is postponing the closure of the North Shore Birth Center, according to an Aug. 4 report from The Salem News.

Tom Sands, Beverly Hospital president, said in a letter to hospital staff that the hospital has decided to extend the process and that "...no further action will be taken toward the closure of the North Shore Birth Center while we extend the process," the letter said.

"Doing so will give us the opportunity to bring together leaders from Beverly Hospital, Beth Israel Lahey Health, state public health officials, local elected leaders and members of the community to further discuss the complex challenges associated with feasibly operating the NSBC for the long-term," Mr. Sands said in the letter.

Hospital officials initially cited a shortage of midwives as the reason for closing the birthing center, which was slated to close Sept. 8.