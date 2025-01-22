Maryland confronts nation's longest ED wait times

A few years ago, Maryland had the longest emergency department wait times in the U.S. Now, a state-appointed commission is exploring solutions for hospitals and health systems.

In 2021, the state ranked 50th in ED wait times, with an average of 228 minutes — nearly four hours — according to a 2024 report from the Maryland Hospital Association. The report identified hospital capacity issues, a behavioral health crisis, workforce shortages, and inadequate healthcare access and coverage as key contributing factors.

Three months after the report's publication, the state established the Maryland ED Wait Time Reduction Commission. The commission is considering several initiatives, including modernizing hospital facilities to better serve the state's aging population and chronic disease patients, addressing maintenance needs, and enhancing staff retention, according to CBS News.

The commission plans to release annual reports on its findings and recommendations by Nov. 1, 2025, and Nov. 1, 2026.