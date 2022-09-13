Main Line Health transitions pediatric services to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia

Radnor, Pa.-based Main Line Health will fully transition its pediatric care from Melbourne, Fla.-based Nemours Children's Health to Children's Hospital of Philadelphia per a new affiliation agreement.

Main Line began collaborating with the children's hospital in April, when CHOP physicians began providing complex ophthalmic care for premature babies in Main Line hospitals' neonatal intensive care units, according to a Sept. 13 news release from the organizations. The partnership expanded to cover neonatal and pediatric cardiovascular services in May, and Main Line residents began fulfilling pediatric speciality rotations at CHOP in July, the release said.

Under the new affiliation, doctors from the children's hospital will provide pediatric and neonatal coverage at select Main Line locations, including Lankenau Medical Center in Wynnewood, Pa., Bryn Mawr (Pa.) Hospital, Paoli (Pa.) Hospital and Riddle Hospital in Media, Pa. Additionally, CHOP will open an outpatient specialty center on Bryn Mawr Hospital's campus this fall, according to the release.

Main Line's current nursing and ancillary staff will not be moved.