Hawaii health officials working to identify care gaps for Maui residents

Two months after wildfires devastated parts of Maui, Hawaii's health department is conducting a needs assessment to understand where healthcare gaps may exist after the fire upended resources and destroyed some care facilities.

Following the fire, the Maui District Health Office opened a clinic in West Maui that offered general health services including wound care, pharmacy and prescriptions needs and mental health services.

Additionally, the Hawaii health department's assessment will determine what additional resources residents may need as the island begins repairs.

"The information collected will be used to direct state and federal resources to meet the immediate and medium-term needs of Maui residents as well as to link participating households to any additional services they might need and have not been able to access," Sarah Kemble, MD, epidemiologist for Hawaii said in an Oct. 9 statement.