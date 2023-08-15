Hawaii department of health opens clinic for Maui wildfire victims

Officials with the Maui District Health Office and local clinicians opened a coordinated health clinic Aug. 14 in West Maui to provide aid to victims of the wildfires, according to a press release.

The clinic will be open seven days a week and provide general health services including wound care, pharmacy and prescriptions needs, mental health assistance and more.

As of Aug. 15, the wildfires on Maui had claimed 99 lives, according to CNN. HHS also issued a public health emergency Aug. 14 citing hospital capacity issues.