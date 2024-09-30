Georgia hospital moves 202 patients to new facility in 1 day: 4 notes

Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta "made history" by moving 202 patients in under 12 hours in one of the largest single-day pediatric hospital moves in the country, it said in a Sept. 29 news release.

Here are four things to know:

1. On Sept. 29, the system closed its Egleston Hospital Emergency Department around 7 a.m. and opened its new $1.5 billion Arthur M. Blank Hospital the same day. Both centers are based in Atlanta.

2. In total, 202 patients were transferred to the new facility with the use of 65 ambulances and coordination of more than 15 state and local agencies. The transition was supported by more than 1,000 staff volunteers.

3. The new 19-story, 2 million-square-foot facility has 446 beds and expects to hire an additional 4,500 workers. The Arthur M. Blank Emergency Department is the only dedicated Level 1 pediatric trauma center in Georgia, according to the release. The hospital also features 20 acres of green space for physical and mental well-being.

4. The facility offers advanced technology and services, including the Marcus Center for Cellular Therapy, a good manufacturing practices lab. It is one of the only pediatric hospitals in the nation to have a GMP lab that supports cell therapy outside of just cancer, according to the report.