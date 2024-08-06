Community health centers treat record patients in 2023

In 2023, a record number of more than 31 million people received care at health centers funded by the Health Resources and Services Administration.

This increased 2.7 million since 2020, according to an Aug. 5 news release from HHS.

Community health centers treat patients regardless of their ability to pay. More than 9 in 10 patients had incomes below 200% of the federal poverty line, and the facilities serve more than 9.7 million people in rural areas, according to the release.

The portion of Americans who can afford quality healthcare and prescription drugs is 55%, down six percentage points from 2022, according to West Health-Gallup findings released July 17.