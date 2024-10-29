Cleveland Clinic expands care in the Bahamas

Cleveland Clinic is expanding its care in the Bahamas by adding a second in-country representative.

Representatives connect patients to Cleveland Clinic care in the U.S., Canada, London and Abu Dhabi, UAE, according to an Oct. 28 system news release. They arrange online educational consultations, second opinions, follow-up appointments and in-person treatment at Cleveland Clinic hospitals, as well as travel arrangements for patients and family.

The representatives also connect local medical professionals with training and continuing medical education through the system.

Shenika Nesbitt has served as an in-country representative since 2018 and will now be joined by Allison Moss-Ferguson.