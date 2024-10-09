AC out at 1 UCSF hospital, nurses warn

The air conditioning at University of California San Francisco's Medical Center at Parnassus is out on some floors, ABC7 reported Oct. 8.

Nurses say floors where the AC is nonfunctional are reaching temperatures of 95 to100 degrees. Cold towels were handed out to staff, but few other actions have been taken, according to the report.

One nurse sent an email to the CEO about the situation. The CEO's response, obtained by ABC7, read in part, "I'm really sorry about the situation. We've made substantial investments in cooling over the last decade and will continue to do so."

The hospital told Becker's that the city has experienced unusually high temperatures.

"Over the last several days, we have taken additional steps to support our patients and staff in addressing the impacts of extreme heat, including relocating patients and providing cooling resources in accordance with Cal OSHA standards," a hospital spokesperson said. "We continue to modernize our facilities and are investing in a new hospital in San Francisco that is designed to withstand the impacts of a more extreme climate to ensure that UCSF continues to be the best place to provide and receive care."