79% of Americans say virtual primary care helped them take charge of health

Digital technology continues to advance personal healthcare management and virtual primary care, with 79 percent of patients indicating that virtual primary care has allowed them to take charge of their health, according to a new study from Indianapolis-based Elevance Health.

Researchers conducted an online study of over 5,000 U.S. adults to gain insight into consumer interest in virtual primary care. About 94 percent of people were satisfied with their experience, according to a Nov. 1 news release.

About 48 percent of people said they are familiar with virtual primary care.

Seventy-three percent of people like virtual primary care and find it appealing.

The most appealing traits of virtual primary care include convenience, accessibility, and overall ease of use.

About 31 percent of people have yet to use virtual primary care because they believe a doctor needs to see their problem in person.

Around 21 percent said they did not know if it is covered by insurance.

"Virtual primary care gives individuals the opportunity to work with innovative services that make healthcare more convenient, accessible, and fit into their increasingly busy schedules. The study's findings reiterate the desires of consumers to use digital technology – along with using traditional in-person care options – to take control of their health," said Rajeev Ronanki, president of digital platforms at Elevance Health.

The report also found that 41 percent of people who currently have a primary healthcare provider said digital forms of communication, like text messages or emails, should be used more.