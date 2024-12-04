Wisconsin hospitals partner on pediatric cardiology

Madison, Wis.-based UW Health Kids and Milwaukee-based Children's Wisconsin are forming a joint venture to expand access to pediatric cardiac care.

The two hospitals will collaborate on pediatric cardiac and adult congenital heart care services, according to a Dec. 4 news release. The partnership, named Forward Pediatric Alliance, also involves research and specialty training.

The organizations anticipate the partnership to be long-standing. The initial agreement spans 10 years, with full implementation expected within years. The alliance will not involve changes to current physician employment or facility names, and most patients will continue seeing their current providers at the same locations.

"It will take some time to create a fully integrated network," Scott Turner, executive vice president of Children's Wisconsin and chief operating officer of Children's Wisconsin Hospitals, said in the release. "We are going to learn from each other and align our strengths to elevate care for pediatric heart patients."