Wisconsin hospital expands emergency heart care

Watertown (Wis.) Regional Medical Center is now providing 24/7 emergency cardiac care, becoming the second hospital in the region to offer around-the-clock heart care, according to an April 13 announcement.

"WRMC has had the ability to stabilize and provide quality care for patients suffering from a heart attack," said Richard Keddington, CEO of the medical center. "Now we are able to treat these patients in house, no matter when they arrive, instead of transferring them to another healthcare facility."

As part of the expansion, the hospital welcomed two additional interventional cardiologists, Paul Volkert, MD, and Issam Al-Bitar, MD, to its heart and vascular team.

The heart and vascular clinic, located inside WRMC, will now provide follow-up care to patients who receive emergency cardiac care at the hospital.

