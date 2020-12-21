University of Maryland taps leading pediatric surgeon to head children's heart program

Baltimore-based University of Maryland School of Medicine named Joseph Forbess, MD, a nationally recognized pediatric and neonatal surgeon, as surgical director of the Children's Heart Program at its children's hospital Dec. 21.

Dr. Forbess was also appointed professor of surgery at UMSOM's division of cardiac surgery. He is the author of more than 100 peer-reviewed research articles that focus on neonatal and pediatric cardiac surgery techniques. Recently, Dr. Forbess helped develop a synthetic heart graft which is now in clinical use.

He joins UMSOM from Northwestern (Chicago) University Feinberg School of Medicine, where he spent three years as a surgery professor. Additionally, Dr. Forbess is the former chief of pediatric cardiovascular surgery at Park Ridge, Ill.,-based Advocate Children's Hospital. He completed his medical degree at Cambridge, Mass.-based Harvard University.

