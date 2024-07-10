The cardiologists who get the best, worst online reviews

Female and older cardiologists receive lower average ratings in online reviews compared to other cardiologists, a recent study found.

The study, published July 3 in JAAC: Advances, analyzed 100,334 online reviews of 9,461 cardiologists. Four- and five-star ratings were associated with time spent with patients, answering questions and patients feeling they could trust their providers' decisions.

It found female cardiologists had lower average ratings than male cardiologists and were 34.5% less likely to receive positive reviews.

Older cardiologists also received lower ratings compared to younger cardiologists.

"Patients are increasingly using online reviews to evaluate cardiologists," the study authors wrote. "Positive reviews were associated with cardiologists being comprehensive and patients feeling a sense of trust in the relationship."