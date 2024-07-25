Texas Heart Institute implants artificial heart

Houston-based Texas Heart Institute has performed a successful first-in-human implantation of the BiVACOR Total Artificial Heart.

The implantation took place July 9 as part of the device's FDA early feasibility study, according to a July 25 new release from the institute.



BiVACOR is a clinical-stage medical device company. The TAH device is made of titanium and uses a magnetically levitated rotor to pump blood, replacing both heart ventricles, the release said.



"​​With heart failure remaining a leading cause of mortality globally, the BiVACOR TAH offers a beacon of hope for countless patients awaiting a heart transplant," Joseph Rogers, MD, president and CEO of the Texas Heart Institute, said in the release.