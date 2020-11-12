Scripps, Kaiser extend cardiovascular partnership

San Diego-based Scripps Health and Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser Permanente signed a five-year agreement that extends a 40-year partnership, according to a Nov. 12 news release.

Under the agreement, Scripps will continue to be the exclusive provider of cardiac surgery and interventional cardiology at Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla (Calif.), serving nearly 630,000 Kaiser Permanente members across San Diego County.



"Kaiser Permanente and Scripps have worked in partnership for the past four decades to provide premier cardiovascular services to San Diego County," said Jane Finley, senior vice president and area manager for Kaiser Permanente San Diego. "Through this new agreement, we look forward to even greater opportunities to provide innovative, leading edge cardiovascular healthcare."

