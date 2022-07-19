RWJBarnabas facilities recognized by AHA for cardiac and stroke care 

Six RWJBarnabas Health facilities were recognized by the American Heart Association July 14 with "2022 Get With the Guidelines" and "Mission Lifeline" awards for cardiovascular care in the stroke, heart failure and resuscitation categories.

"The framework developed to achieve these awards allows us to track and measure quality, exceed evidenced-based clinical guidelines, and provide superior patient outcomes," said Gary Rogal, MD, medical director for RWJBarnabas Health Cardiovascular Services. "Receiving this recognition reflects positively on the clinicians and staff that made it happen as well as the overall mission of RWJBarnabas Health to deliver quality and compassionate care for each patient we serve."

The six facilities awarded were: