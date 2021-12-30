Prevea Health cardiologists among first in Wisconsin to use Impella heart pump

Green Bay, Wis.-based Prevea Health cardiologists recently became among the first in the state to provide protected stenting procedures using the Impella heart pump, the system said Dec. 29.

Dubbed the "world's smallest heart pump," the Impella pump reduces the workload of the patient’s heart muscle during the stenting procedure. It is the only FDA-approved, non-surgical heart pump.

"It assists the pumping function of the heart to efficiently deliver blood and oxygen to the entire body and ensures blood flow is maintained to critical organs," said Simil Gala, MD, interventional cardiologist at Prevea. "This allows us to more safely perform the stenting procedure and better ensure a successful outcome for these patients."