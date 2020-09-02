Parkridge Health System establishes two cardiac practices

Chattanooga, Tenn.-based Parkridge Health System opened two cardiac specialty practices Sept. 1.

Centennial Heart at Parkridge in Chattanooga will offer diagnostic, management and treatment services for the full spectrum of cardiac and vascular disorders. Centennial Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery at Parkridge, also in Chattanooga will provide surgical services for conditions affecting the heart and lungs.

Centennial Heart at Parkridge will include five cardiologists, while Centennial Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery at Parkridge will include two cardiothoracic surgeons. Both practices will also cardiac imaging specialists and other staff.

