Northwestern taps Cleveland Clinic physician for cardiac surgery chief

Chicago-based Northwestern Medicine named Douglas Johnston, MD, surgical director of its Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute and chief of the department of cardiac surgery at its medical school and Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Johnston joins Northwestern from Cleveland Clinic, according to an Oct. 12 news release shared with Becker's. At Cleveland Clinic, he served as vice chair of the department of thoracic and cardiovascular surgery, program director of the thoracic surgery residency and advanced cardiothoracic fellowships and surgical director of the aortic valve center.

Dr. Johnston will succeed Patrick McCarthy, MD, who served as chief of cardiac surgery for 18 years. Dr. McCarthy still will serve as executive director of the Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute and vice president of clinical integration for Northwestern Medical Group, according to the release.