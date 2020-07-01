New Mexico heart center reaccredited

Las Cruces, N.M.-based Mountain View Regional Medical Center was reaccredited by the American College of Cardiology, renewing its Chest Pain Center Accreditation with Primary PCI, The Las Cruces Bulletin reports.

The accreditation is based on a staff's ability to evaluate and treat potential heart attack patients. Hospitals that received the accreditation had to take part in a multifaceted clinical process that includes developing an action plan, completing an on-site review and upholding sustained success.

