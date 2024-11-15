Mass General Brigham names Heart and Vascular Institute leader

Elizabeth Gregerson -

Somerville, Mass.-based Mass General Brigham has appointed Patrick Ellinor, MD, PhD, as the inaugural executive director of the system's Heart and Vascular Institute.

Dr. Ellinor's appointment is effective immediately, according to a Nov. 13 news release from Mass General. 

He has served as the acting chief of cardiology and co-director of the Corrigan Minehan Heart Center since 2022, and as the director of the Telemachus & Irene Demoulas Family Foundation Center for Cardiac Arrhythmias at Massachusetts General Hospital since 2016, the release said.

