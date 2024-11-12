Hypertension in the US: 5 notes

Nearly half of all adults in the U.S. had hypertension between August 2021 and 2023, though men were less likely to be aware of their status.

The CDC released the latest findings from the National Health and Nutrition Examination Survey, which includes statistics of hypertension among adults in the U.S. between August 2021 and August 2023.

Here are five things to know from the findings:

The prevalence of hypertension was 47.7% overall.



Prevalence of hypertension in men was 50.8% and 44.6% in women.

Prevalence increased with age: 23.4% in ages 18-39, 52.5% in ages 40-59 and 71.6% in ages 60 and up.

Prevalence remained higher in men than women for ages 18-39 (30.0% versus 16.4%) and 40-59 (55.9% versus 49.0%), but was not significantly different in ages 60 and up.



Of those with hypertension, 59.2% were aware of their status.



Awareness of hypertension was 55.2% among men and 63.6% among women.

Awareness increased with age: 27.2% among ages 18-39, 56.7 among ages 40-59 and 73.7% among ages 60 and up.

Awareness remained lower in men than women ages 18-39 (23.3% versus 34.6%) but was not significantly different in ages 40-59 and up.



Of those with hypertension, 51.2% were taking medication to lower their blood pressure.



Hypertension treatment was 46.7% among men and 56.1% among women.

Treatment increased with age: 13.9% among ages 18-39, 47.1% among ages 40-59 and 69.1% among ages 60 and up.

Treatment remained lower in men than women ages 18-39 (10.1% versus 21.4%) but was not significantly different in ages 40-59 and up.



Of those with hypertension, 20.7% had their blood pressure controlled to less than 130/80.



Blood pressure control was 18.9% in men and 22.8% in women.

Control increased with age: 4.5% among ages 18-39 and 18.1% among ages 40-59 and 29.2% among ages 60 and up.

Control remained lower among men ages 40-59 (13.6% versus 23.2%) but was not significantly different between men and women ages 18-39 and 60 and up.