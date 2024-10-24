Hospitals with the highest, lowest 30-day mortality rates for coronary bypass

Manhasset, N.Y.-based North Shore University Hospital had the lowest 30-day mortality rate for coronary artery bypass graft patients in the U.S. between July 1, 2020, and June 30, 2023, according to CMS data released July 31.

CMS calculates mortality rates based on deaths within 30 days of a patient being admitted to the hospital for heart attack, heart failure, pneumonia, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, stroke and coronary artery bypass grafts.

The national 30-day mortality rate for coronary artery bypass graft patients is 2.8.

Here are the hospitals with the highest and lowest 30-day mortality rates for coronary artery bypass graft patients, according to available CMS data:

Lowest

North Shore University Hospital (Manhasset, N.Y.): 1.2

Cleveland Clinic: 1.3

Yale New Haven (Conn.) Hospital: 1.4

Massachusetts General Hospital (Boston): 1.4

Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester (Rochester, Minn.): 1.4

NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City): 1.4

John Muir Medical Center-Concord (Calif.) Campus: 1.5

Brigham and Women's Hospital (Boston): 1.5

St. Joseph's Hospital Health Center (Syracuse, N.Y.): 1.5

MedStar Washington Hospital Center (Washington, D.C.): 1.6

Silver Cross Hospital and Medical Centers (New Lenox, Ill.): 1.6

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital (Winfield, Ill.): 1.6

Jersey Shore University Medical Center (Neptune, N.J.): 1.6

Lenox Hill Hospital (New York City): 1.6

Lancaster (Pa.) General Hospital: 1.6

Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital (Nashville, Tenn.): 1.6

CJW Medical Center (Richmond, Va.): 1.6

Harrison Medical Center (Bremerton, Wash.): 1.6

Baylor Scott & White The Heart Hospital-Plano (Texas): 1.6

Highest

Anderson Regional Medical Center (Meridian, Miss.): 7.1

United Regional Health Care System (Wichita Falls, Texas): 6.7

Flowers Hospital (Dothan, Ala.): 6.2

Adventist Health and Rideout (Marysville, Calif.): 6.2

Hays Medical Center (Hays, Kan.): 6.2

Grandview Medical Center (Birmingham, Ala.): 6.1

Ascension St. John Medical Center (Tulsa, Okla.): 5.9

Midland (Texas) Memorial Hospital: 5.9

Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center (Wilmington, N.C.): 5.6

Yavapai Regional Medical Center (Prescott, Ariz.): 5.5

Dameron Hospital (Stockton, Calif.): 5.5