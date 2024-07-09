Heart failure patients see no benefits in severe salt restriction

A recent study found strict sodium restrictions hold few clinical benefits for patients with heart failure.

The study, published June 26 in the European Journal of Clinical Investigation, reviewed articles in PubMed between 2000 and 2023 that dealt with sodium restrictions.

The review found severe salt restrictions did not reduce incidence of mortality and hospitalization in patients with heart failure. Moreover, a moderate amount of salt, 3.0-4.5g per day, can improve quality of life and functional status for these patients.

"The debate on tight sodium restriction in heart failure continues to appear in major medical journals, yet it would seem that after many years of controversy, the time has come to close it," study author Paolo Raggi, MD, from the University of Alberta in Edmonton, Canada told Medscape July 8. "Patients are more likely to follow instructions that are not too draconian, and there is no evidence that severe sodium restriction saves lives or delays hospital admissions."