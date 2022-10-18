HCA donates $15M to American Heart Association for stroke initiative

HCA Healthcare and HCA Healthcare Foundation donated $15 million to the American Heart Association as part of its partnership for a national stroke initiative, an HCA spokesperson told Becker's.

"Getting to the Heart of Stroke" aims to educate healthcare professionals, empower consumers to better manage their stroke risk through education and self-management tools, and improve community health outcomes through local impact work.

"To effectively combat stroke, we need to work together and elevate the heart-brain connection among health care professionals, while simultaneously addressing health disparities and resource gaps in our communities. We are not a one-size-fits-all nation and neither is the most successful approach to public health," Nancy Brown, CEO of the American Heart Association, said in an Oct. 17 news release.

The initiative will go live in 15 select communities across seven states.