Florida children's hospital expands cardiology footprint

Hollywood, Fla.-based Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital has expanded the footprint of its Heart Institute by 140 miles with the addition of 14 pediatric cardiologists.

The cardiologists were previously part of the Pediatrix Medical Group and will continue to practice at their established offices across four counties, according to a Jan. 8 South Florida Sun-Sentinel report.



"This expansion marks the culmination of years of dedicated effort," Frank Scholl, MD, chief of Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Heart Institute, and pediatric and congenital cardiac surgery chief said in a Jan. 8 news release from the hospital. "It allows us to deliver comprehensive and continuous care like never before."



Forty clinical and administrative team members have also joined the Heart Institute as part of the expansion, the release said.



Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital is part of Hollywood, Fla.-based Memorial Healthcare System.