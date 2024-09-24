Cincinnati Children's, Peyton Manning Children's partner on cardiac care

Cincinnati Children's and Indianapolis-based Peyton Manning Children's Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent have partnered to improve pediatric cardiology care.

The hospitals, located about 120 miles apart, will collaborate to evaluate which providers and facilities are most appropriate for patient care on a case-by-case basis, according to a Sept. 24 news release from Cincinnati Children's.



The health systems have recruited a new chief cardiothoracic surgeon as part of the endeavor. The surgeon will be based at Peyton Manning Children's Hospital at Ascension St. Vincent and employed by Cincinnati Children's.



Expanding the opportunity for more advanced pediatric cardiology services, Peyton Manning Children's will soon be connected to a new Women and Infants Hospital, with construction on the project expected to finish in November.