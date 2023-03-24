Atrium establishes region's 1st women's cardiovascular center

Charlotte, N.C.-based Atrium Health Sanger Heart & Vascular Institute opened the region's first women's cardiovascular health center.

The center will be led by Esther (Soo Hyun) Kim, MD, a cardiologist and vascular medicine specialist who specializes in spontaneous coronary artery dissection and fibromuscular dysplasia, according to a system news release. The center is the first in the region to offer expertise in SCAD and FMD.

The center also focuses on women with complicated pregnancies, such as high risk for heart disease, hypertension, gestational diabetes and pre-eclampsia.