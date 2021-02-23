American Heart Association names latest addition to top mitral valve surgery program list

Morgantown, W.Va.-based WVU Heart and Vascular Institute is the latest program to be added to the American Heart Association and Mitral Foundation's list of top centers for mitral valve repair surgery, the institute announced Feb. 22.

The recognition is based on a review of volume, resource and clinical performance measures related to mitral valve repairs from the three most recent years before application.

Centers must perform a minimum of 50 index mitral valve repair procedures per year and have at least one surgeon who has performed a minimum of 25 of the procedures annually, among other qualifications.

There are currently eight programs on the AHA and Mitral Foundation's Mitral Valve Repair Reference Center's list, including New York City-based Mount Sinai Hospital, Cleveland Clinic and Chicago-based Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

