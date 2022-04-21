4 recent heart clinic, program launches

Four hospitals and health systems that have opened new heart clinics or launched new programs since March 23:

Greensboro, N.C.-based Cone Health has opened a heart disease clinic for pregnant and postpartum women, the health system announced April 20.

Children's Hospital of Philadelphia launched the CHOP Cardiovascular Institute to advance research into pediatric cardiovascular diseases, according to an April 18 news release.

Falls Church, Va.-based Inova Health System opened an outpatient pediatric cardiology practice with eight locations in Virginia and Maryland, it said April 5.

Medina (N.Y.) Memorial Hospital opened a cardiology clinic in partnership with Rochester (N.Y.) Regional Health and Orleans Community Health in Medina, NBC affiliate 2WGRZ reported March 23.