4 cardiologists on the move

Below are four cardiologists who recently joined new practices or stepped into new roles.

Note: This is not an exhaustive list. If you would like to add a cardiologist move to this list, please email mbean@beckershealthcare.com.

Shobashalini Chokkalingam, MD, joined the medical staff of Mercyhealth Heart and Vascular Center-Riverside and Rockton in Rockford, Ill.

Thomaston, Ga.-based Upson Regional Medical Center welcomed Almois Mohamad, MD, to Upson Cardiology.

Pallavi Luthra, DO, joined the medical staff of Cardiovascular Consultants of South Georgia in Thomasville, reports The Moultrie Observer.

Parkridge Health System in Chattanooga, Tenn., welcomed Matthew Wiisanen, MD, as its new medical director of interventional cardiology and structural heart programs, reports The Chattanoogan.

More articles on cardiology:

Arizona Dignity hospital opens heart arrhythmia center

LA cardiology group acquired by PIH Health

4 recent heart care partnerships

© Copyright ASC COMMUNICATIONS 2021. Interested in LINKING to or REPRINTING this content? View our policies by clicking here.