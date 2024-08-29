20 hospitals with the lowest, highest heart attack death rates

New York City-based NYU Langone Hospitals has the lowest death rate for heart attack patients in the country, according to CMS data.

CMS's "Complications and Deaths-Hospital" database collected provider-level data on complication measures, the CMS patient safety indicators and 30-day death rates for hospitals across the nation. The data cover deaths from July 2020 to June 2023, and was last updated July 31.

Here are the hospitals with the lowest and highest death rate for heart attack patients:

Lowest

1. NYU Langone Hospitals (New York City) — 7.7

2. Cedars-Sinai Medical Center (Los Angeles) — 8.6

3. Mayo Clinic Hospital Rochester (Minn.) — 8.6

4. Intermountain Medical Center (Murray, Utah) — 8.8

5. Stanford (Calif.) Health Care — 9

6. MedStar Washington Hospital Center (District of Columbia) — 9.1

7. VA San Diego Healthcare System — 9.2

8. Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla (Calif.) — 9.5

9. New York-Presbyterian Hospital (New York City) — 9.5

10. VA Salt Lake City Healthcare-George E. Wahlen VA Medical Center — 9.5

Highest

1. Midland (Texas) Memorial Hospital — 17.6

2. Princeton Baptist Medical Center (Birmingham, Ala.) — 17.5

3. Ochsner Lafayette (La.) General Medical Center — 17.3

4. Southwest MS Regional Medical Center (McComb, Miss.) — 17.1

5. Mid Coast Hospital (Brunswick, Maine) — 17

6. Delta Health System-The Medical Center (Greenville, Miss.) — 16.9

7. MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center (Sioux City, Iowa) — 16.7

8. North Alabama Medical Center (Florence) — 16.6

9. Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center (Corvallis, Ore.) — 16.6

10. Baptist Medical Center Beaches (Jacksonville Beach, Fla.) — 16.5