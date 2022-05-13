University Hospitals partners to bring affordable housing to Cleveland

Cleveland-based University Hospitals is teaming up with the NRP Group to offer affordable housing in the Cleveland area.

The organizations broke ground on a four-story, 52-unit apartment building on May 13, according to an NRP Group news release. The building will have one-bedroom, two-bedroom and three-bedroom apartments, as well as four townhomes.

The apartments will be available to those earning 60 percent or less of the area's median income.

"University Hospitals holds dearly our responsibility to care for our community," said Daniel Simon, MD, president of academic and external affairs and chief scientific officer of University Hospitals. "We are pleased to collaborate with the NRP Group to further revitalize the area and provide quality housing and services to residents."