UChicago Medicine plans expansion, microhospital in Indiana

University of Chicago Medicine is planning to build a 116,000-square-foot medical facility with a microhospital in northwest Indiana, the Chicago Tribune reported Oct. 26.

The facility, which would be located in Crown Point, Ind., would house a cancer center, medical offices, outpatient surgery, and imaging and lab services as well as the hospital.

The microhospital would have an emergency department and eight to 12 beds for patients who need overnight care.

The academic medical center said it thinks the new Indiana facility can fill a gap by serving patients who leave northwest Indiana to receive care.

The facility received approval from the Crown Point Board of Zoning Appeals Oct. 25 and will need approval from city council and the planning commission.



Pending approval, construction could begin in 2022 and open by the spring of 2023.

