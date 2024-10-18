Sutter Health plans to $67.8M speciality care center

Sacramento, Calif-based Sutter Health is planning to expand its Elk Grove, Calif., campus with a new 56,000-square-foot specialty care center.

The $67.8 million project will add 44 physicians — 27 specialists and 17 primary care providers — to the Sutter Health Elk Grove Care Complex, according to a Oct. 17 news release from the health system.

The expansion aims to increase access to specialties including cardiology, neurology and women's health. The new center also will expand the urgent care services.

Construction is scheduled to start in summer 2025 and be completed in 2026.