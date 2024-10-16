Real estate firm acquires Allina Health anchored campus for $72M

Minneapolis-based Davis, a healthcare real estate development, investment and management firm, has acquired Plymouth, Minn.-based West Health, a 201,000-square-foot outpatient medical center for $72 million.

The three-building center comprises two outpatient medical buildings, an ASC and an emergency and urgent-care facility, according to an Oct. 16 news release shared with Becker's.

The center was 96% occupied at the time of the acquisition. Allina Health, who has partnered with Davis for decades, occupies 146,000 square feet of the space, which includes the ASC.

"We look forward to our continued partnership with Davis" David Joos, Allina Health's vice president of operations in the southwest region, said in the release. "This facility allows Allina Health patients in the west metro access to expert care, close to where they live."





