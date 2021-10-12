Mayo Clinic in Florida invests $400M+ in expansions: 5 projects to know

Jacksonville-based Mayo Clinic in Florida, which is celebrating its 35th anniversary, has recently invested more than $400 million in capital projects across the state.

Below is a breakdown of five key projects in the works or recently completed:

1. $233 million oncology facility. Mayo Clinic in Florida will break ground in 2022 on a $233 million, 200,000-square-foot integrated oncology facility. The facility, which will offer proton beam and carbon ion treatments, will be the first carbon ion facility in North America.

2. Five-floor addition to Mayo Clinic North. Mayo Clinic in Florida is building a five-floor, 125,000-square-foot addition to the Mayo Clinic North building. The expansion will include a two-story atrium to link two buildings and will create space for eight operating rooms and services including cardiology, gastroenterology and hepatology.

3. Emergency department expansion. Mayo Clinic in Florida is adding 12,000 square feet to its ED. The expansion will contain 14 new ED rooms and 10 short-stay rooms. Construction has begun and will continue through April 2022.

4. Hilton hotel on its campus. Mayo Clinic in Florida will bring an eight-story, 179,000-square-foot Hilton hotel on its campus for patients. Construction on the 252-room hotel is slated to begin in 2022 and end in 2024.

5. Parking garage for patients. Mayo Clinic in Florida created an 866-space parking garage adjacent to its Cannaday Building on the Florida campus. The garage opened in late 2020.