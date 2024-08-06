Kettering Health to invest $44M in replacement hospital

Kettering (Ohio) Health has shared plans to replace Kettering Health Greene Memorial Hospital and invest $44 million into a new facility, Kettering Health Xenia (Ohio).

News of the replacement plans comes after Xenia city officials proposed the acquisition of Greene Memorial due to claims that Kettering Health had drained the hospital's resources and cut services over the last few decades.

Kettering Health Xenia will comprise a full-service emergency room, a Kettering Health breast evaluation center, and provide imaging services and programs that support emergency care, according to an Aug. 6 news release shared with Becker's.

"As the healthcare landscape continues to change, the focus we place on our patients and meeting community health needs is the strongest way we can express our deep gratitude," Mike Gentry, CEO of Kettering Health, said in the release.

The new hospital is expected to take 24 months to complete, with the existing Greene Memorial Hospital continuing to provide patient care during that time.

All Greene Memorial employees will be offered "similar employment" through Kettering Health in Greene County, Ohio, with most of the patient care providers expected to transition to Kettering Health Xenia once it opens.