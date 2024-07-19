Kentucky system plans 3rd outpatient facility with 'unique billing model'

Louisville-based Baptist Health Kentucky has broken ground on its third dual emergency and urgent care facility in partnership with Dallas-based Intuitive Health.

The 11,400-square-foot facility is set to open in Louisville in summer 2025. Baptist Health Kentucky opened its first dual ER and urgent care facility in Jeffersonville, Ind., in 2022 and its second in Louisville in 2023.

The combined ER and urgent care model eliminates the need for patients to self-diagnose before seeking medical attention, according to the health system. Upon arrival, patients are evaluated by an emergency physician, who determines the appropriate level of care required. This triage process ensures patients receive the care they need, whether urgent or emergent.

The facility's "unique billing model" charges patients only for the specific services rendered, reducing out-of-pocket costs, saving time and alleviating the stress of choosing between ER and urgent care, according to the system.

"By offering the right level of care in the right setting, we're not just improving accessibility-we're transforming the healthcare experience," Jonathan Velez, MD, president of Baptist Health Louisville, said. "This model allows us to provide high-quality, cost-effective care that adapts to each patient's needs, ultimately leading to better outcomes and increased patient satisfaction."