Kaiser joint venture opens 1st PACE facility: 4 things to know

Habitat Health, launched last year by Kaiser Permanente and healthcare investment firm Town Hall Ventures, has opened its first Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) center in Sacramento, Calif.

Four things to know:

1. Habitat Health offers participants a fully integrated healthcare model that includes primary and specialty care, prescriptions, social activities, transportation and home care all under one roof.

2. The PACE facility is the first of several centers that Habitat Health and Kaiser plan to open together in California.

3. CMS' PACE program is a community- and home-based care model that has been shown to reduce hospital admissions, improve symptoms of depression, enhance overall well-being for older adults and their caregivers, and reduce health disparities, according to a Dec. 2 news release.

4. Those eligible for CMS' PACE program are older adults with high needs, most of whom dually qualify for Medicare and Medicaid.

"We are excited to offer a truly differentiated care experience to support the diverse needs of older adults who live here in Sacramento," Brad Oglevee, vice president and general manager of Habitat Health with Kaiser Permanente Sacramento, said. "We know that bringing together Kaiser Permanente's demonstrated expertise delivering complex care with Habitat Health's dedicated interdisciplinary teams and joyful activities here in our center will provide older adults and their caregivers peace of mind and a sense of community."