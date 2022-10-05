Helios breaks ground on $5B medical campus

Helios, a hospital operator owned by Bad Homburg, Germany-based Fresenius Medical Care, has broken ground on its new $5 billion Las Vegas medical campus, the Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Oct. 4.

Helios plans to build a 135-acre, all-in-one campus including a hospital, research center, office and retail buildings. The new campus is estimated to create 10,000 new jobs and contribute $3.2 billion to the economy.

Medical office space will take up 1.3 million square feet, and research and development space will amount to 900,000 square feet. The hospital on the campus will include more than 600 patient beds.

Las Vegas sold the property to Salt Lake City-based developer Pacific Group earlier this year for $37 million.

Construction is estimated to take 10 years.