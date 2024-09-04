HCA hospital opens $14M freestanding ED

Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center, part of Nashville, Tenn.-based HCA Healthcare, has opened a $14M freestanding emergency room in Las Vegas.

The ER at Desert's Edge will offer full-service, 24/7 emergency care, along with on-site imaging, laboratory and pharmacy services.

The 11,000-square-foot facility features 12 private exam rooms and will operate as a fully integrated department of Southern Hills Hospital and Medical Center, according to a Sept. 4 news release shared with Becker's.

The ER at Desert's Edge represents HCA's first freestanding ED in the area and Southern Hills' third in Las Vegas.