Florida system plans $450M hospital: 5 things to know

Sarasota (Fla.) Memorial Health Care System's board has approved a $450 million plan to build a 100-bed hospital in North Port, Fla.

Five things to know:

1. The hospital will be the health system's third acute care facility and North Port's first hospital, according to a Jan. 28 system news release.

2. Site preparation will begin immediately, with groundbreaking planned for later in 2025. The hospital is expected to open in fall 2028.

3. The approved plan includes the project's first phase, featuring a medical office building to house primary and specialty physician practices and a backup energy center.

4. The hospital will provide emergency, medical-surgical, specialty and outpatient care services.

5. A future phase will expand the hospital's capacity to 208 beds.