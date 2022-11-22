Florida hospital partners with city on affordable housing

Pensacola, Fla.-based Baptist Hospital may partner with the city government to turn its West Moreno Street Campus into 214 affordable housing units as the hospital plans to relocate to Brent Lane next year, Pensacola News Journal reported Nov. 22.

To make the plan a reality, the city will have to pitch in $460,000. The hospital has tapped the Paces Foundation, a nonprofit that builds housing for older adults and low-income families, to develop 10 acres of the campus.

The Pensacola City Council will decide in December if it will put up the money needed to obtain a 9 percent low-income housing tax credit from the state for the project.