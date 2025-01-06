CommonSpirit Texas hospital to expand services, capacity

Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston, part of Chicago-based CommonSpirit Health, is rolling out three projects aimed at expanding services and enhancing patient experience.

Here are the projects, according to a Jan. 6 news release:

1. Baylor St. Luke's-McNair inpatient rehabilitation relaunch

The 30-bed inpatient rehabilitation unit at the McNair campus will begin accepting patients in January. Lifepoint Rehabilitation will manage operations, the release said.

2. McNair patient capacity expansion

Two floors of surgical care will move from Baylor St. Luke's-Texas Medical Center to the McNair campus as part of a two-campus strategy. Patients will continue to be served at Texas Medical Center, according to the release.

3. Texas Medical Center campus renovation

The first phase of a four-year, $25 million renovation at the Texas Medical Center campus will begin in January and is scheduled to conclude in October 2026. The first phase will redesign 58,000 square feet, including the main lobby, three nursing units and the cafeteria.

Baylor St. Luke's Medical Center is an 881-bed academic medical center and a joint venture between Baylor College of Medicine and St. Luke's Health, the release said.